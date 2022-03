After a significant fire that tore through businesses on January 4 in the Green Hill Plaza, Quick Chek reopened this morning at 6:00 a.m.

PARSIPPANY — QuickChek, 170 Parsippany Road, Green Hill Plaza, reopened its doors this morning at 6:00 a.m. after fifty percent of the shopping plaza was destroyed by fire on January 4. (Click here to read related article)

The fire broke out early in the morning Jan. 4 in the Parsippany Road plaza. Firefighters worked through the day to extinguish the blaze that significantly damaged several businesses.