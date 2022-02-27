PARSIPPANY — “Everything You Need to Know About Buying Your First Home” will be presented at Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library, 449 Halsey Road, Parsippany, on Wednesday, March 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The meeting will take place in Meeting Room A.

The goal is to get you ready and EXCITED to buy your first house.

Chirag Mehta Esq. will present on Real Estate Law and the Attorney Review process.

Joe Grasso from North Pointe Bank will present on getting set up with a mortgage and all things finance.

Anthony Coppola of Two Rivers Title Company will provide information on title and escrow topics.

David Blinder from eXp Realty will present on Real Estate Trends and select the very best home.

To register for the event click here.