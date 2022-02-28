Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studios Holds Ribbon Cutting Grand Opening

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw, including members of the Chamber and members of Economic Development joins in celebrating Dean Marra with the grand opening of Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio.

Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio is located at 100 North Beverwyck Road.

You can learn more about Mr. Marra’s by clicking here.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, March 2022. Click here to view the complete magazine.

