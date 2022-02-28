Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studios Holds Ribbon Cutting Grand Opening

Mayor James Barberio, along with Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Advisory Committee cuts the ribbon at Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Morris County
Commissioner Stephen Shaw, including members of the Chamber and members of Economic Development joins in celebrating Dean Marra with the grand opening of Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio.
Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio is located at 100 North Beverwyck Road.
You can learn more about Mr. Marra’s by
clicking here.
Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio offer lessons on Piano, Drums, Woodwinds, Brass, Guitar, and Bass.
Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shawm Dean Marra, Mayor James Barberio, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee Chairman Frank Cahill
Bands can practice in one of the “Showcase Room” or use one of our many soundproof rooms
Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio offer lessons on Piano, Drums, Woodwinds, Brass, Guitar, and Bass.
Mayor James Barberio, along with Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Advisory Committee cuts the ribbon at Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio
Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee presents Dean Marra with a plaque welcoming Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio to Parsippany
Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, March 2022. Click here to view the complete magazine.
Related Comments
Comments
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019 both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Foundation, Vice Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board and Co-Host of Focus on Business, Cable TV Business Show.