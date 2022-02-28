Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studios Holds Ribbon Cutting Grand Opening

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
271
Mayor James Barberio, along with Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Advisory Committee cuts the ribbon at Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio




PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw, including members of the Chamber and members of Economic Development joins in celebrating Dean Marra with the grand opening of  Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio.

Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio is located at 100 North Beverwyck Road.

You can learn more about Mr. Marra’s by clicking here.

Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio offer lessons on Piano, Drums, Woodwinds, Brass, Guitar, and Bass.
Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shawm Dean Marra, Mayor James Barberio, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee Chairman Frank Cahill
Bands can practice in one of the “Showcase Room” or use one of our many soundproof rooms
Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee presents Dean Marra with a plaque welcoming Mr. Marra’s Music School and Studio to Parsippany

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, March 2022. Click here to view the complete magazine.

