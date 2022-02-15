United Way’s Winter Golf Tradition Raises Funds for Struggling Families

MORRIS COUNTY — Held in any kind of weather, the family-friendly golf event and chili sampling raised nearly $40,000 to help ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) and households in poverty — those struggling to afford the basics even before the pandemic hit.

Hosted by United Way of Northern New Jersey in partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Branchville, Newton, and Wallkill Valley, the event also featured food from local restaurants, raffle prizes from local businesses and community members, and live music by Sussex County band R.E.NO.

The event was made possible in part by Name a Nine sponsors Franklin Mutual Insurance and Thorlabs and Habanero Sponsors ADP TotalSource, Edem Title Agency, Homebridge Financial Services, Lakeland Bank, navitend, Newton Medical Center Foundation, and Selective Insurance.

