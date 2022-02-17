Judi Chase Joins Kiwanis Club

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany resident Judi Chase was one of the newest members to join the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Club President Connie Keller said “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and our community than to welcome a new member to our club? Today we’re very pleased to welcome Judi to our club. We welcome Judi to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

The New Jersey District of Kiwanis International currently has 80 active Kiwanis Clubs, with a total of 1395 members. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany has a total of 70 active members.

During the pandemic, Kiwanis ‘Feeding our Neighbors” has distributed over 358,400 pounds of food, to 8,980 families, over 17,000 children with a retail value of over $600,000. The next food distribution is scheduled for Saturday, March 19. Any resident that needs food can register at kiwanishelps.org. The registration is 100% confidential and is used to make sure we have enough food at each location. Other locations include Roxbury, Rockaway, Livingston, South Orange, and Maplewood.

“Kiwanis Feeding our Neighbors” was started in December 2019 by Kiwanis Club of Greater Roxbury President Cain Pope and has spread to many Morris County Kiwanis Club and other clubs in New Jersey as far away as Asbury Park, South Orange, Maplewood, Clifton, and Bridgewater.

Kiwanis does not ask for proof of income. The only thing we ask for is name, email address, the town of residence, and the number of children. The information is 100% confidential and is used to make sure we have a sufficient supply of food at each location and for informing the public of future food distributions. We are always looking for donations to support this operation. Click here to make a donation.

“Kiwanis club members believe in service,” said Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Connie Keller. “They care about children. They’re interested in the community around them because the community matters to them. They’re people like you. Friends. Neighbors. Volunteers who want to make a difference.”

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. It is not religious-based or partisan in any way.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany supports ten K-Kids clubs, Lake Parsippany Elementary School, Eastlake Elementary School, Intervale School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School, Lake Hiawatha Elementary School, Troy Hills Elementary School, Northvail Elementary School, Knollwood School, and Rockaway Meadow Elementary School, two builders clubs, Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School; two Key Clubs, Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School and one Aktion Club.

Interested in learning more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, contact President Connie Keller. Click here to view the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany website.

