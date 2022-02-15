Sherrill’s Office Collects over 3,250 Valentine Cards for Healthcare Heroes

MORRIS COUNTY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) announced on Valentine’s Day that her office collected over 3,250 Valentines distributed to health care providers across New Jersey’s 11th district, written by residents as a part of her “Valentines for Healthcare Heroes” program.

“After hearing from our healthcare providers about how challenging these recent months have continued to be, we wanted to make sure they knew how much NJ-11 appreciates their hard work to keep us safe,” said Rep. Sherrill. “We saw an outpouring of support for this program and I especially want to thank our students for the beautiful cards they made.”

“On behalf of the entire Atlantic Health System team, I want to thank Congresswoman Sherrill for not only bringing these heartwarming Valentine’s Day cards to our team members but for always being there to support us with whatever we need,” said Nikki Sumpter, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Atlantic Health System. “Throughout the pandemic, she has continually stood by our side and helped empower our team to continue providing the highest quality care to our patients and communities.”

“We greatly appreciate Congresswoman Sherrill’s ongoing advocacy efforts to support health care providers, as well as the community’s show of appreciation to providers who pour their hearts into caring for patients on Valentine’s Day and every day,” said Ashish Parikh, MD, Chief of Quality, Summit Health.

“Thank you to Representative Mikie Sherrill and all of the community members who made the thoughtful Valentine cards for our healthcare workers at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Your support and encouragement really touched our hearts,” said Richard L. Davis, President, and CEO, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

“What a wonderful gesture from Congresswoman Sherril and the entire community to share their love and appreciation with our team! Every single card made us smile and will help energize us as we shift our focus back to more wellness and preventative care for our patients,” said Katherine Fowler, Executive Director of Vanguard Medical Group.

“We are grateful that the ongoing efforts of our amazing healthcare heroes are recognized and appreciated by the communities we serve. Our staff does this work every day out of a love for their patients and the community. We so appreciate the heartfelt sentiments shared with us,” said Eva Turbiner, President & Chief Executive Officer, Zufall Health.

“The Mountainside team sure felt the love this Valentine’s Day! The outpouring of gratitude rejuvenates us in our mission to care for our patients, community, and one another,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO, Mountainside Medical Center.

Rep. Sherrill’s “Valentines for Healthcare Heroes” program provided the community an opportunity to say thank you to our healthcare workers for their hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Valentines collected by Rep. Sherrill’s office was delivered to the following healthcare providers:

Atlantic Health Chilton Medical Center

RWJBarnabas Health Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Atlantic Health Morristown Medical Center

Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital

St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center

Summit Health

Vanguard Medical Group

Zufall Health Center

