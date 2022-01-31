Rainbow Lakes Fire Department Annual Fish and Chips

PARSIPPANY — Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Annual Fish and Chips (or chicken and chips) will be held on the second Friday of Lent.

This year it will be held on Friday, March 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The meal will be catered by Argyles. Contact Mark Rabson via email to fishandchips@rlvfc.org if you are interested in receiving a Corporate Sponsor kit that includes signage and tickets.

Tickets in advance are $17.00 for adults and $14.00 for a child. Pick up your food from your car/vehicle. Due to COVID, there is no indoor seating this year.

Pick up location is at Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company, 1 Rainbow Trail, Denville.

To purchase tickets click here.

