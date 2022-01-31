Emma Swan Named to Hamilton College Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Emma Swan has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2021 fall semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Swan, a junior majoring in literature, is a graduate of Parsippany High School.

Originally founded in 1793 as the Hamilton-Oneida Academy, Hamilton College offers an open curriculum that gives students the freedom to shape their own liberal arts education within a research- and writing-intensive framework.

Hamilton enrolls 1,850 students from 49 states and 46 countries. Additional information about the college can be found by clicking here.