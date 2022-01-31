Parsippany Welcomes NJ Clinical Labs Group

PARSIPPANY — NJ Clinical Labs Group celebrated a ribbon-cutting grand opening on Monday, January 31.

Navigating through this current pandemic has been difficult for all of us. NJ Lab Group believes that having access to fast and effective COVID-19 testing should be the least of our worries during such complicated times. Between no available appointments, long wait times, and delayed results, we’ve realized that many of our lives have been on pause and we are excited to offer the Parsippany community a chance to get fast, accurate test results from the comfort of your car!

Conveniently located off Route 46 East in Parsippany, NJ Lab Group has set up a uniquely innovative approach to providing this community with direct access to PCR COVID-19 testing FOR FREE. This drive-up testing facility also offers a solution to our patients from the convenience of their own car.

You can register for a test at www.njlabgroup.com. Please register before coming to the test site. Upon entering the parking lot, simply follow the signs through the lot and you will have your swab collected before you know it. Because our tests are processed locally, our patients will receive their results within 24-48 hours!

Dr. Bulland Zaman, a board-certified Family Physician has been working on the frontlines of this pandemic since March of 2020 and continues to work inpatient as well as outpatient medicine. With the blessings of Mayor Barberio, Dr. Zaman is proud to bring his medical services to this community of Parsippany and looks forward to continuing to provide all healthcare needs.

NJ Clinical Labs Group is located at 1259 Route 46, Building 3, Suite 307, Parsippany. NJ Clinical Labs Group is a member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, February 2022

