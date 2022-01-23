Woman’s Club Donates Two Digital Microscopes to Library

PARSIPPANY — The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills was pleased to donate two digital microscopes to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Library. One of these microscopes will be available at the Main Library and the other will be available at the Lake Hiawatha branch.

The digital microscopes will allow students to view items through a flip-out screen rather than a traditional eyepiece, making viewing easier. The screen is adjustable and can magnify items up to 300x. It comes with a set of slides that are included in the case or they can view everyday items like their fingerprint! These microscopes can be borrowed for 14 days at a time by Parsippany residents.

Head of Children’s Services, Rose Schulman expressed her thanks to the Woman’s Club stating “Thank you again to the Woman’s Club for thinking of us and for taking the time to see us this morning. The Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System is very excited to add these items to our Library of Things. Our community will benefit greatly from having the opportunity to check out this equipment to try at home!”

Special thanks to Woman’s Club Education Chairman, Betty Lagitch, for reaching out to Melissa Kuzma, Library Director to see how we can help the library.

Donations like these are made possible by the various fundraising activities the Woman’s Club conducts throughout the year. Please consider supporting our club with these efforts so we can continue to support various community organizations. The Woman’s Club will be having a Tricky Tray to support our Education/Scholarship Fund on July 12 at the PAL, Baldwin Road. This will be our major fundraiser for the year, so please stay tuned for more information and ways you can help us make this a successful event.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), which are the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the country/state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service.

General Meetings are held the fourth Monday of each month September through April at 7:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Fire & Rescue Building at 100 Centerton Road, Parsippany.

If you would like to attend our next General Meeting call Marilyn at (973) 539-3703 or e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com. Check us out on the web www.parsippanywomansclub.org .or follow the club on FACEBOOK or Twitter.

Pictures Courtesy of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills

Related

Comments

Comments