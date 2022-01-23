Barranco Sworn In New Jersey General Assembly

MORRIS COUNTY — Christian Barranco (R-Jefferson) was among the new Republican members of the New Jersey General Assembly to be sworn in on Tuesday, January 11 in Trenton as the Legislature begins the 2022–2023 session. He will receive an annual salary of $49,000/year.

Christian Barranco graduated from Don Bosco Technical High School in 1987. Barranco earned a B.A. in political science and government from Montclair State University in 2017. His career experience includes owning Flowers Right Now, LLC, and working as a project manager with McPhee Electric, a journeyman and wireman with IBEW Local 102, and a project manager with Beach Electric Company.

Christian received 29.3% of the vote or a total of 45,224 votes.

Members of the New Jersey General Assembly serve two-year terms and are not subject to term limits. New Jersey legislators assume office at noon of the second Tuesday in January following the election.

His current term ends on January 9, 2024.

