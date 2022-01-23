Larry Friscia Enters 11th Congressional Race

MORRIS COUNTY — Lawrence (Larry) Friscia announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District.

Larry was born in Livingston, at St. Barnabas Hospital. He was raised in Florham Park, where he attended the local public schools. He is a graduate of Delbarton School, in Morristown and Georgetown University. Larry earned a master’s degree in policy and public administration from Rutgers University’s Bloustein School of Planning & Public Policy and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law, from which he earned his law degree.

Fighting Against Failure Larry is running for Congress in the 11th District because he believes that he is uniquely suited to beat the Democratic incumbent, Mikie Sherrill, this November.

Mr. Friscia remarked that since Covid has made its tragic impact on New Jersey and the world, “Some people got woke. Not me, I woke up!” He is ready to stand up against the entrenched interests that dominate Washington, D.C., and fight for the issues that are most important to the residents of the 11th District.

Larry will promote policies aimed at stemming inflation, which he views as an invisible regressive tax afflicting all of us. He is keenly interested in increasing educational opportunities. And, Larry will be a fierce defender of our rights, especially those associated with the freedom of expression. He will speak for us, whether or not Big Tech likes it.

For more information click here.

