PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella spoke to a resident at Starbucks as part of his campaign promise to listen to residents.

Musella won a seat on Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council by securing the highest number of votes in the General Election held in November.

He took the Oath of Office on January 1.

The next “Office Hours” will be on February 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Starbucks, 1429 Route 46, Parsippany.

