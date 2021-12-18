State Senator and Police Chief Honored at Morris County’s Annual Holiday Luncheon

MORRIS COUNTY — A capacity crowd of countywide law enforcement officials, elected representatives, family, and friends, assembled at the Park Savoy Estates in Florham Park on December 14 where State Senator for New Jersey’s 25th District, Anthony M. Bucco, was awarded the prestigious, “Honorary Chief of the Morris County Police Chief’s Association” designation and plaque.

The recipient of this annual honor is chosen only after thoughtful consideration, and as Sheriff Gannon stated, “it is not given out lightly.” Interestingly, the recipient of the Association’s first “Honorary Chief” award was the late Senator Anthony R. Bucco’s, Senator Anthony R. Bucco’s father.

Assemblywoman Aura K. Dunn preceded the presentation with congratulatory comments recognizing the Senator’s achievements, the award was then presented by Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon; Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll; Commissioner Stephen H. Shaw; and Chief of Police Jeffrey Almer; currently the President of the Association.

Bucco was highly praised for his ongoing commitment to law enforcement throughout his tenure both as an Assemblyman and Senator. The Senator’s acceptance speech was met with a lengthy standing ovation.

Also recognized during the ceremonies was the Association’s 2021 President and Chief of the Mount Olive Police Department, Stephen Beecher. The Chief, whose late father Stephen was also a police officer, was recognized for his continuous efforts towards building positive relationships within his community, as well as for his recognition of the historical problems associated with racial justice, his willingness to listen to innovative ideas, and his recognition of the need for reform and improvement when needed. During his acceptance speech, Beecher also recognized his Mayor and Council members, who were in attendance, and of course, his family, for all their cooperation and support during his tenure as Chief.

The ceremonial portion of the luncheon concluded with the installation of the Association’s new 2022 Executive Board.

Mendham Township Chief of Police Ross Johnson – Vice President

Mount Arlington Chief of Police Edward LaBruno – Sergeant at Arms

Wharton Borough Chief of Police David Young – Treasurer

Morris Plains Chief of Police Michael Koroski- Secretary

The Chiefs Association’s mission involves securing and improving unity of action in all public safety matters and elevating the standards of the police profession among its members and the greater law enforcement community. It also attempts to advance the skills, techniques, and training of its members and subordinates, promote greater efficiency and effectiveness in the law enforcement profession and ensure that efforts at preventing crime, detecting crime, and prosecuting crime are improved.

Related

Comments

Comments