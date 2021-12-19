Hailey Budney was Named to Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

Hailey Budney of Lake Hiawatha was named to the Dean’s List.

The University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

Related

Comments

Comments