Local NewsPolice and Fire Santa Arrives at District 5 Firehouse By Frank L. Cahill - Dec 18, 2021

Santa arrived at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department 5 on Sunday, December 12.

Parsippany Focus publisher Frank Cahill, Santa, Ildiko Peluso, and Robert Peluso

Alessandra Umana, Camila Tasso, Rafaella Tasso and Daniel Umana

Brian Ricci, Santa and Nicole Calabrese

Robert Peluso, Santa, Ildiko Peluso, and Robert Peluso

Mayor Elect James Barberio talks to Santa