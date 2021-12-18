Scouts BSA Troop 173 Participates in Toys for Tots Toy Drive

PARSIPPANY — Scouts BSA Troop 173 of Parsippany participated in the annual Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots toy drive.

Troop 173 collected over 120 toys that, along with others collected by Scouts in Patriots Path Council, will be distributed to needy children of all ages during the holiday season. Troop 173 has served youth in the Parsippany area since 1957, and participates in many community and conservation service projects.





In addition to participating in the Toys for Tots toy drive, the members of Troop 173 have recently held food drives, coat collections, built bat houses, helped clean up Troy Meadows, and served the community in many other activities.

