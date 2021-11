PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s 2022 Town Planner Calendar will begin to arrive in residents’ mailboxes beginning mid-December.

But in the meantime, you can find the electronic copy for next year by clicking here.

You’ll find all the information on Garbage, Recycling and Yard Waste pickups, Public School Closures, and more.

Be on the lookout for the printed Town Planner calendar with coupons and beautiful images of Parsippany hitting your mailbox later in the month of December!