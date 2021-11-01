Letter to the Editor: Vote for Justin Musella

Dear Editor:

Justin Musella has been a true friend to our community, and I truly believe that he is the right person to effect meaningful and productivity to our Township Council. Many residents told me that they were blessed to have been represented by Janice McCarthy and Emily Peterson, two public servants who always put Parsippany before the whims of their party leadership, and from what they have seen of Justin, they see him following the positive example they have set.

I have not seen any candidate work as hard as he has, he not only knocking the doors and has literally been to almost every event in town. His leadership in the local branch of Kiwanis has been well received, with him sponsoring many new members and helping the organization grow quickly. He has shown that he understands the major issues affecting residents in Parsippany, namely the utility rate increases that could not have come at a worse time.

I would like to see Mr. Musella elected this November as he will not only continue to serve as loyal friends to our community but will serve each and every resident with respect. Musella has made it clear that he intends to push for serious change on the Township Council and ensure that it acts as a check on the power of the executive. In this, I give him the fullest endorsement possible and look forward to his election on November 2.

Nicolas Limanov