Today is the Day! Get out and Vote!

PARSIPPANY — There are both school board and township council contests in Parsippany this Election Day, and voters have four ways of submitting their ballots.

Those choosing to vote by machine at their traditional polling sites can do so starting at 6:00 a.m. Polls close at 8:00 p.m.

Pictured above is Democratic Township Council Candidate Cori Herbig, with her two children at Lake Hiawatha Library where she placed her vote in today’s election.

Parsippany Focus will publish results as they become available.