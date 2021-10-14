Kiwanis Club and Sons of Italy to hold 25th Annual Wine Tasting

PARSIPPANY — You may be busy raising your family or serving as a caregiver for relatives and regret not having the time to help improve your community. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and Sons of Italy #2561 has a solution to that dilemma.

On Thursday, October 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., you can help improve the lives of others and have fun while doing so by attending the Kiwanis annual wine tasting at the Hanover Manor in East Hanover.

This Wine Tasting is the Kiwanis Club’s largest fundraising event with the goal of supporting programs that benefit children and youth.

The local programs funded by the Kiwanis Club include sponsored youth programs in the Parsippany-Troy Hills school district, such as Key Clubs in both high schools, Builders Clubs in the middle schools, and K-Kids Clubs in all of the elementary schools; Parsippany Day Care Center; Parsippany Library; the Stickley Farms family fun day and numerous other 501(c)3 organizations that serve children and families. In addition to this financial support of children’s leadership development and service initiatives, the club meets the basic needs of the less fortunate families in our community by providing food and food cards, toiletry items, and blankets through a partnership with the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Community Center. The Club also supports state and national organizations that serve the needs of children and their families.

Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 was founded as a non-profit organization, which contributes thousands of dollars to worthwhile local charities and families. The lodge is proud to be able to serve a small portion of needs to our local communities. Donations include, but are not limited to, The Parsippany Food Pantry, High School Scholarships, Gift cards to families in need, The Valerie Fund, Alzheimer’s, and many others.

Joe Canal is a major sponsor of the wine tasting event. The event includes silent and live auctions; a delicious hot and cold buffet; wines and liquors; and an opportunity to help raise money and do good for others.

In addition, Kane Brewing Company specializing in brewing American and Belgian-style ales will be sampling their products at the event.

Tickets are only $65 each. Kiwanis is a 501(C)3 organization and your contribution is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

If you would like to purchase tickets, click here, or call Frank Cahill (862) 213-2200.

For more information on The Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 visit www.soi2561.org. For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany click here.

