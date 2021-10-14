Parsippany Mayoral Candidates Debate

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Mayoral Candidates will debate Thursday night, at 7:00 p.m. The event will be a virtual forum between Mayor Michael Soriano and former Mayor James Barberio. The winner of the election will determine who will be taking over on January 1, 2022.

The League of Women Voters of the Morristown Area and the Women’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills are co-sponsoring the debate. The public can view the event on the League of Women Voters chapter’s YouTube channel, live and afterward.

A debate between the Parsippany Township Council candidates will take place on the same YouTube channel at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Barberio, a Republican, served as Parsippany’s mayor from 2010-18. Soriano, a Democrat, defeated him in the 2017 election.

