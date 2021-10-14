Career Carnival for Kids: An Interactive, Fun-Filled Program

MORRIS COUNTY — Join for Career Carnival for Kids, an interactive, fun-filled, and FREE program where elementary and middle school kids can meet volunteers from companies and organizations across a variety of industries, including Goryeb Children’s Hospital, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), AWWA NJ, Cerbo Lumber, County College of Morris, M&T Bank, Pediatric Dental Associates of Randolph, ShopRite, Weis, and more!

Career Carnival for Kids will be held on Sunday, October 24 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Horseshoe Lake Park, 72 Eyland Avenue, Roxbury.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring this special event in partnership with the Borough of Roxbury Township and the Roxbury Police Department. In addition, the Sheriff is sending four of the county’s top-notch units – K9, Hope One, COPS, and Law Enforcement Exploring – to educate attendees about the important work they do.

Enjoy games, giveaways, and other goodies, and spark some curiosity about the amazing world of work. Online registration is encouraged but not required.

