PARSIPPANY — Wieland is holding a “Job Fair” on Tuesday, October 19 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

They are hiring Manufacturing Assistants and Warehouse helpers.

Second Sift Openings Monday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Pay starts at $17.50 hour with an additional fifty cents shift premium.

Wieland offers weekly pay, personal protective equipment provided, yearly pay increases and $150.00 reimbursement for Steel-Toes.

Wieland is located at 150 Lackawanna Avenue.

Have questions about jobs, email talent.na@wieland.com or test (973) 845-8065.

