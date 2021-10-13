Team Soriano Lauds Expansive Endorsements

PARSIPPANY — With just three weeks until election day, the 32 BJ SEIU is the latest high-profile endorsement for the Team Soriano Campaign. The Service Employees International Union, which represents over 13,000 members in New Jersey, joins a long list of elected officials, organizations, and community leaders supporting Mayor Michael Soriano, Cori Herbig, and Judy Hernandez – including the Parsippany-Troy Hills Education Association, Former Police Chief Miller, and the League of Conservation Voters.

“It is clear from the robust support from unions, law enforcement, and advocacy organizations that Mayor Soriano, Cori Herbig, and Judy Hernandez are the best team to lift up and protect working families in Parsippany,” said Campaign Manager, Elise McGovern.

Team Soriano is proud to have received the following endorsements from supporters throughout the state, including overwhelming labor union backing. Read the full list of endorsements below:

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill

32BJ SEIU

Parsippany-Troy Hills Education Association and NJEA

Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters

Former Police Chief Miller

League of Conservation Voters

Morris County Young Democrats

NJ AFL-CIO endorsed Mayor Michael Soriano

Elect Women New Jersey endorsed Cori Herbig and Judy Hernandez

Moms Demand Action issued the Gun Sense Candidate Distinction to Mayor Michael Soriano.

