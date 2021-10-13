St. Ann’s Church Hosting its Tenth Annual Fall Festival

PARSIPPANY — The Community of St. Ann Church in Parsippany is hosting its tenth annual Fall Festival (formerly the Craft Fair) on Friday, November 12 from 5:000 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 13from 9:0 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

St. Ann’s has booked a number of new and repeat vendors, including Stitching Queens, Avon, and Pampered Chef who will be here along with numerous other vendors offering various handmade crafts. The fair will also include a Ministry Table, bake sale, Tricky Tray, and a 50 – 50.

St. Ann’s is located at 781 Smith Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054.