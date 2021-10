Jack Ciattarelli Packs Parsippany’s Rescue and Recovery

PARSIPPANY — New Jersey Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Jack Ciattarelli held a packed Town Hall at Parsippany Rescue and Recovery on Sunday, October 4.

The event was well attended by both Parsippany Republicans and Democrats. Many local dignitaries attended: Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Parsippany Mayoral Candidate James Barberio, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Senator Joseph Pennachio, Morris County Republican Club Chairwoman Laura Ali, Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor, Morris County Republican State Committee member Larry Casha, Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro, Parsippany Republican Council Candidate Justin Musella, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Member Thomas Williams, Board of Education Member Andrew Choffo, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Board Member Frank Cahill, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov and Town of Dover Police Officer Ilmi Bojkovic.

You can watch the recent debate between New Jersey Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Jack Ciattarelli and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

Related

Comments

Comments