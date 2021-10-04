Parsippany Police Department Hosts Basic Crime Prevention Tips Seminar

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department, in partnership with the Police Athletic League of Parsippany, presents Basic Crime Prevention Tips, a seminar and interactive workshop designed to help residents stay safe and informed about how to prevent crime in our neighborhoods.

This informative and informal presentation will take place on Thursday, October 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Parsippany PAL, located at 33 Baldwin Road. Registration is open and available now. (Click here). The cost is free, but it’s limited to residents aged 18+.

For more information on the event, please contact the Parsippany PAL at (973) 335-0555.

