ShopRite Sold Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket

PARSIPPANY —ShopRite, 808 Route 46, sold a Jersey Cash 5 jackpot lottery ticket that netted the winner $243,441 in the Sunday, October 3 drawing. The winning numbers were 02, 08, 12, 16, and 42, with an XTRA number of 02.
The store will receive a $2,000 bonus check for selling a winning ticket. Jersey Cash 5 drawings are held every night at approximately 10:57 p.m.
How to play Jersey Cash 5:
- Each Jersey Cash 5 play costs $1.
- 2Pick five(5) numbers between 1-45.
- 3If you’d rather have the Lottery computer randomly select your numbers for you, ask your Retailer for a “Quick Pick.” Or if you’re using a play slip, mark the Quick Pick (QP) circle.
- 4XTRA (optional): Mark the circle to add XTRA for an additional $1 per play, per draw to increase non-jackpot Jersey Cash 5 prizes. If you match three or more of the Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn, your Jersey Cash 5 prize, excluding the Jackpot, will be multiplied by the XTRA Multiplier. If you match only two numbers, you win a $2 prize!
- 5For $1 extra per play, you can add Instant Match.
- 6Multi Draw (optional): You can play the same numbers for up to twenty-one consecutive drawings. Just mark the number of draws in the “MULTI DRAW” section of the play slip. This will include the current draw, and will not skip any draws in-between.
- 7If nobody wins the daily jackpot, it “rolls over” and is added to the next day’s jackpot.