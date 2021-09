PARSIPPANY — Republican Candidate for Governor Jack Ciattarelli will appear at a Town Hall Event on Saturday, October 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, 100 Centertown Drive.

The event is free to attend, but RSVP is required. Text PARSIPPANY to 21776.

For questions or concerns, please contact Seven Szemple at (732) 259-8975 or email sszemple@jack4nj.com

Related

Comments

Comments