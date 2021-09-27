Mt. Tabor Fire Department Building Dedication and Open House

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department held a building dedication and “wet down” on Saturday, September 25 at its Tarn Drive and Route 53 location.

They welcomed their new Engine 13, a 2021 E-One Typhoon Pumper.

The festivities began with the building dedication ceremony, hosted by the Board of Fire Commissioners, followed by Live Music with DJ Josh Christie, delicious food by Chef’s Catering, beer and soda from High-Grade Beverage, 50/50, plastic mugs, ceramic mugs, and limited edition Wet down T-Shirts!