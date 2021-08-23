Helping The Contaldi Family

PARSIPPANY — If you’ve lived or grown up in Parsippany, there’s a good chance that you’ve met Lou Contaldi somewhere. Lou has always been a beacon of generosity and a fixture of the town, whether he was offering some landscaping advice, coaching a PTE Little League or PAL basketball team, or bringing over a tray of sausage and peppers to a community event. He’s always happy to help with a big smile and an even bigger laugh.

Unfortunately, over the last month the Contaldi’s discovered that Lou has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer — metastasized and inoperable. Sadly, Pancreatic Cancer is among the hardest cancers to detect and treat, leading most people to find it only after it’s hit a late stage.

While it would be easy to get overwhelmed with such a serious diagnosis, the Contaldi’s — and Lou specifically — have been brought to tears from the overwhelming support the community has offered. Everyone from long-time friends to distant acquaintances has reached out, looking for ways to help. The love and support have been a massive boost to his emotional and physical wellbeing, and a testament to how much he means to those around him. With chemotherapy on the horizon, Lou is fighting hard to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

With this in mind, Lou has a few hard months ahead of him — the nature of Pancreatic Cancer means his diet will be restricted and treatment will get costly. As the owner and sole employee of Ahead Lawn Service, Lou (at 58 years old) can’t perform the physical tasks needed to run his small family business. As the head of the house, it means the family will be dipping into retirement savings to cover both daily living expenses and medical treatment.

Lou’s always been a helping hand and generous to a fault; let’s rally as a community to support him. Any amount donated will help go towards Lou’s treatment costs and financially supporting his family through these trying times. It would also be a huge help to share this GoFundMe with friends or on social media; we are hoping to reach as many people as possible.

Thank you for any generosity, and keep Lou and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

To contribute to a GoFundMe account, click here.

To follow Prayers for Lou Contaldi, please click here.