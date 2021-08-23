CCM Foundation Annual Golf Classic to Raise Funds to Support Student Athletes

MORRIS COUNTY — Enjoy a day out on the links with the County College of Morris (CCM) Foundation and help support students with fulfilling their dreams for a rewarding and satisfying life.

This year’s Annual CCM Foundation Golf Classic takes place Monday, September 27, at the Picatinny Golf Club in Dover and includes lunch and an extended cocktail hour. All participants will receive a special Golfer Gift and there will be a Hole in One Car and Prize Contest. Raffle prizes also will be given out during the evening program. The cost is $175.00 per player.

The outing raises funds for the college’s scholarship programs and this year is focusing on supporting student-athletes and the college’s athletic programs.

Picatinny is an exclusive, membership-only facility that is considered to be the most respected, perfectly balanced course in New Jersey.

“We’re thrilled to offer golfers this opportunity to experience and play on this top-notch, picturesque course in northern New Jersey,” said Katie Olsen, executive director of the CCM Foundation. “Players will discover why this course is so well respected for its toughness, fairness, and excellent greens.”

The day begins with registration at 10:00 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at noon. The extended cocktail reception takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Corporate foursomes, sponsorships, and individual players are being sought. For more information and to register, call (973) 328-5060 or click here.

