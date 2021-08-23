Back To School With Kiwanis

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany delivered backpacks filled with over $100 in school supplies to Parsippany Human Services, located at the Parsippany Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road. Any resident needing help can contact Human Services at (973) 263-7163.

They will be distributed to families with children who need the supplies to go back to school.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany supports ten K-Kids clubs, Lake Parsippany Elementary School, Eastlake Elementary School, Intervale School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School, Lake Hiawatha Elementary School, Troy Hills Elementary School, Northvail Elementary School, Knollwood School, and Rockaway Meadow Elementary School, two builders clubs, Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School; two Key Clubs, Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School and one Aktion Club.

For more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany click here.

