Family Festival Coming Soon to Lakeland Hills YMCA

MOUNTAIN LAKES — The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA’s Family Festival will be held on August 11. For $20.00 for the entire family, the public can enjoy a variety of activities.

The event takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the YMCA, 100 Fanny Road, Mountain Lakes. The evening is open to all.

Activities will include a petting zoo, henna tattoos, cultural arts and crafts, archery, giant games, and more. Rides will include a Dixie Whirlwind, bungee trampoline, rock-climbing wall, and vertical rush mega slide.

Food trucks will be on-site serving different types of food — sold separately. Parking will be available at the Y and Mountain Lakes High School parking lot, Powerville Road, with shuttles available.

Click here to register. Click here to download the event flyer.

Comments

Comments