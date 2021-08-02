Stop & Shop Provides Electric Vehicle Fueling Stations to Shoppers

MORRIS PLAINS — Stop & Shop is now providing electric vehicle fueling stations for shoppers. Customers now will be able to charge their cars free of charge while shopping. Stop & Shop is located at 245 Littleton Road, corner of Route 10 East.

Stop & Shop has partnered with Volta Industries to install electric vehicle charging stations at its stores across the Northeast. Stop & Shop is among the first in the Northeast to partner with Volta Charging, an industry leader in electric vehicle charging networks. Volta charging stations can also be found outside Stop & Shop stores located in East Brunswick, New Jersey; Walpole, Massachusetts; Willimantic, Connecticut; and Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Customers with electric vehicles can park in the designated spaces and charge while they shop. On average, a Volta Charging station can deliver up to 30 miles of range per hour. There will be two electric-vehicle charging stations featuring Volta Charging’s signature high-resolution, two-sided, large digital displays at all participating locations.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Volta Charging and offer our customers the benefit of electric vehicle charging at no cost,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “Providing this convenience allows us to do more than make things easier for our customers; it allows us to also make things better for the environment.”

The company is expected to launch 50 additional Volta Charging stations across five states in the Northeast by the end of 2021.

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with Stop & Shop to provide greater access to open, reliable and convenient charging infrastructure as we see the shift in electric mobility,” said Scott Mercer, Founder, and CEO of Volta Charging. “Volta Charging’s mission is to offer reliable fueling solutions for drivers at the places they visit daily. Working with Stop & Shop allows us to do just that, and help drivers fuel where they already go.”

