Surrogate Darling Recognizes National Make-A-Will Month

MORRISTOWN — Surrogate Heather Darling kicks off August by recognizing National Make-A-Will Month with her Surrogate’s Session “Simple Steps to Make Your Will” and by introducing the Morris County Surrogate’s new booklet “The Personal Record” which will be made available through the Surrogate’s Office and in downloadable format at the Surrogate’s website.

“I cannot reinforce enough that EVERYONE needs a Will. A clearly written Will leaves your family and friends with your exact wishes,” said Surrogate Darling.

The Surrogate’s Session “Simple Steps to Make Your Will” is planned for August 18, 2021, at 12:00 Noon. You can register for the online video seminar at the Surrogate’s website which you can participate in from the comfort of your home or office at no cost. The Surrogate will discuss in specifics exactly what you need to make your will and how to do it. It can be as simple as 1. Who do you want as executor? 2. Who do you want to be the legal guardians for your minor children? And 3. What do you want to be done with both your tangible and intangible property?

The Surrogate introduced “The Personal Record” booklet to provide citizens an easy and convenient place to organize and record their personal information. This booklet can serve as a roadmap for family members in the event of an emergency. “I have provided this guide to help Morris County citizens in this important life task and to help them think through what is important to them as well as provide direction in an emergency for friends and family members,” said Surrogate Darling. “This booklet goes as far as to list pets and who should care for them.” Surrogate Darling went on to say “The world today has become extremely complicated. As a Surrogate and as an attorney, I have seen many situations that have left family and friends without the necessary information to handle important personal business in an emergency. I hope this booklet can be of assistance both as a guide to estate planning fundamentals and in emergency situations to help the citizens of Morris County.”

Registration for the Surrogate’s Session and the downloadable booklet “The Personal Record” are available at www.morrissurrogate.com.

