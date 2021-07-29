Sons of Italy Present Gourmet Cafe Chef with Magnum of Wine

PARSIPPANY — Officers representing the Sons of Italy~Lodge 2561 visited Chef Matthew Pierone at Parsippany’s Gourmet Cafe Italian Restaurant to present him with a magnum of wine in appreciation for his restaurant’s two-day fundraiser to assist our organization.

Chef Pierone’s fundraiser to assist the organization this past July 12 and 13 allowed him to donate approx. $500 to our local Sons of Italy lodge, who will utilize all those funds to assist various local charities.

On behalf of SOI Local 2561, thank you Chef for all you do, not only for the Sons of Italy but for all your thoughtful and extremely generous contributions to the community throughout the year. That generosity does not go unnoticed.

