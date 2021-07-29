ENT and Allergy Associates Mandates All Employees Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA) announced that starting September 7, 2021, all physicians, staff, and employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. ENTA is located at 900 Lanidex Plaza, Suite 300. You can reach them by calling (973) 394-1818.

With the COVID-19 virus continuing to impact the country, and the emergence of the Delta Variant, ENTA’s board determined that mandatory vaccinations are the best way to keep employees and patients protected against ongoing and future outbreaks.

Therefore, in a move that is becoming increasingly prevalent among health care groups, universities, and other companies, employees and physicians must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to provide a safe environment for everyone who walks through their doors.

As healthcare professionals in the fields of otolaryngology (ear, nose, and throat) and allergy/immunology, ENTA’s physicians and staff are at an increased risk of being exposed to and contracting the virus. Through several months of research and careful consideration, ENTA determined that full vaccinations are the best way to protect all physicians and staff.

“COVID-19 is something we have taken extremely seriously throughout the pandemic, and this decision is not one that we reached lightly,” says ENTA CEO Bob Glazer. “In approving this requirement, the Board and executive leadership team reviewed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the New York and New Jersey Departments of Health, our own OSHA Advisory Committee, and other relevant resources.”

Glazer continues, “In accordance with ENTA’s duty to provide and maintain a workplace that is free of any and all known hazards, we are adopting this policy to safeguard the health of our employees and their families, our patients and visitors, and the community at large from infectious diseases whose impact and spread can be reduced by vaccinations.”

“We trust the science—and it is our duty to provide a safe and protected environment for any who choose to work for this practice,” says ENTA President Robert Green, MD. “These vaccines have been researched, tested, and proven effective. We want every employee to be able to walk into work knowing that we’ve done everything we can to promote and foster a safe and healthy working environment. Mandatory vaccines are a large part of that.”

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has over 220 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

