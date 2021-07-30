Spencer Savings Bank Sponsors “Coffee With A Cop”

PARSIPPANY — Spencer Savings Bank Sponsored “Coffee With A Cop” on Friday, July 30.

Spencer Savings Bank is located at 1699 Littleton Road. This event helps the police to continue to build upon their current community policing efforts and foster stronger relationships with the residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

With the continuous turnout during the event, they addressed topics from simple hellos and introductions to more pressing issues such as traffic concerns and crime around town.

The Parsippany Police Department would like to thank Spencer Savings Bank for coordinating the event.

Coffee with a Cop is a casual, relaxed way for the community to socialize with their police officers and vice versa. Residents can ask questions, voice concerns, or simply chat with police officers over free coffee and snacks.

Coffee with a Cop is a national program created by Hawthorne Police Department in California that’s strived to close the gap between police officers and the community they serve since 2011. Coffee with a Cop has been hosted in all fifty states and has even expanded to Canada, Europe, Africa, and Australia.

“Coffee with a Cop is on a mission to improve trust and build relationships – one cup of coffee at a time,” their website states.

