PARSIPPANY — Coffee With A Cop returns on Friday, July 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Join the Parsippany Police Department at Spencer Savings Bank, 1699 Littleton Road between 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for Coffee With A Cop. To find out more about the National Coffee with a Cop program click here.

Comments

Comments