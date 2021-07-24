The 200 Club Welcomes 45 New Members

MORRIS COUNTY —The 200 Club of Morris County announced that it welcomed 45 new members at a recent recruitment event at Jersey Girl Brewing in Mount Olive.

The nonprofit continues to support local and state police, fire, and EMS personnel who protect the families in Morris County. Since 1971, The 200 Club has given more than $5 million to first responder families, either in the form of death benefits and dependent awards when a first responder dies in the line of duty, as well as college scholarships to high school seniors of Morris County first responders, or seniors who are Morris County first responders themselves.

“Our members help us keep our promise to the first responders who protect and care for our families,” said Jim Rizzo, who is the president of The 200 Club of Morris County. “We will continue to grow our community so we can give back to all the police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel that sacrifice themselves for us.”

The recruitment event included a tour of the 10,000-square-foot brewery where all members enjoyed specialty craft beers generously provided by Jersey Girl Brewing owner Chuck Aaron, who is also a board member of The 200 Club, along with abundant appetizers and light fare, courtesy of Enzo’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Mt. Olive. As an event-planning destination, Jersey Girl Brewing Co. provided the perfect venue for the evening’s event, boasting a sample room with high-top tables and an outdoor beer garden.

Rizzo thanked the well-deserved efforts of Vice President Rob D’Emidio, Membership Committee Chair V.P. Joe Jannarone, Chairman of the Board Bill Lockwood, board and club members, and supporters for a successful event.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, July 2021. Click here for the complete article.

Comments

Comments