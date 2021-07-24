Mount Tabor Porch and Garden Tour

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Historical Society welcomes back visitors for a special, reimagined Covid-safe Tour. The tour will be held on Saturday, to 4:00 p.m.

Experience the unique qualities of this historic community through its exuberant Victorian gingerbread porches and charming cottage gardens. As an added bonus, a limited number of house interiors will be open for viewing!

This walkable, self-guided tour of the Mount Tabor Historic District tour highlights some of Mount Tabor’s most delightful and unique “hidden gardens” and showcases a variety of garden types, plants, and settings. Enjoy the view from select period porches and see how they help define the character of our community.

Porches and gardens can be visited in any order at any time during the event window, allowing guests to go at their own pace. All tours begin at the check-in table located at the Old Firehouse on Simpson Avenue where printed tour booklets with the self-guided map can be picked up or purchased on the day of the tour. Box lunches are only available by ordering in advance with your ticket online using Paypal/credit card.

Encounter the rich heritage of the community by stepping inside a furnished replica Camp Meeting Tent and visiting the remarkable period interior of the Richardson’s home, now a camp meeting cottage museum. Inside the historic Tabernacle, you will find displayed a large and diverse quilt show.

Parking will be provided at the Mount Tabor School, located on Park Road, Morris Plains, off Route 53 (GPS: use 864 Park Road, Morris Plains) where a shuttle bus will be available for transport to the Tour Check-in area.

This event is the largest fundraiser for the Mount Tabor Historical Society. The non-profit organization puts all event proceeds back into the community through educational and preservation projects, including the restoration of the Richardson History House.

Advance Ticket: $25.00

Note: advance online orders will close at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Advance orders by mail must be received by noon on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

You will not receive an electronic ticket or a ticket by mail. Please bring your receipt to the check-in table.

To order tickets by MAIL, send your check along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to:

Mount Tabor Historical Society – House Tour, P.O. Box 271, Mount Tabor, NJ 07878

Advance Ticket with Box Lunch: $35.00

Choose turkey sub or veggie sub when ordering your ticket.

Note: Box lunches must be ordered in advance. Box Lunches are from Subway and include your choice of Turkey Sub or Veggie Sub, plus a bag of chips, a cookie, and a bottle of water.

Day of Tour Ticket: $30.00

Tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the tour at the check-in table located in the Old Firehouse on Simpson Avenue. The parking shuttle will drop you off at this location.

TO ORDER TICKETS, click here.

Comments

