PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Clerk Khaled Madin announced the June 1, Township Council Agenda Meeting of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will be held at 7:00 p.m., in the Municipal Building located at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

This meeting is an in-person meeting. Formal action may or may not be taken, and any other action reasonably related thereto may also be taken.

