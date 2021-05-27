Garbage Truck Slams Into Vehicle at Traffic Light

PARSIPPANY — A Parsippany-Troy Hills Township garbage truck slammed into a vehicle on Route 46 at the Smith Road traffic light on Wednesday, May 5, at 1:07 p.m.

Ms. Stefani Masi, Kinnelon, stated she was traveling east on Route 46, near Smith Road, at which time the first traffic turned yellow and she proceeded at stopped at the second traffic light, which had already turned red. The driver of the township-owned garbage truck, Mr. Frank Smarra, Randolph, was traveling behind the Masi vehicle. He passed through the first traffic light, which was yellow, and failed to stop at the second light in time before making contact with the rear of the vehicle.

Ms. Masi also made contact with a Jersey Central Utility pole and caused minimal damage

Ms. Mazi was driving a 2016 Volvo which was required to be towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

The Garbage Truck was towed by Corigliano Towing.

There was no summons issued at the time of the report.

