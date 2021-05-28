Parsippany Voter Registration Update: Republicans Surpass Democrats by 100

PARSIPPANY — The official total of registered voters eligible to vote in the June 8 Primary Election in Parsippany has been released by the Morris County Board of Elections.

The number of Parsippany Republicans now exceeds Parsippany Democrats by nearly 100.

The total registered Republicans in Parsippany are 11,801. The total number of registered Democrats in Parsippany now stands at 11,709. The total number of Unaffiliated voters in Parsippany is 13,676 which is the biggest percentage of the electorate.

The Primary election is 11 days away. The race for the Republican nomination for Mayor and Council is in active motion.

Dr. Lou Valori is running for Mayor with Justin Musella and Gary Martin as Council running mates.

Former Mayor Jamie Barberio is also hoping to reclaim the Mayoral position running with Board of Education members Frank Neglia and Deborah Orme.

Former Council Vice President Robert Peluso is running alone for one of the Council seats.

Comments

