Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Summer Hours Begin Monday

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Town Hall will observe summer hours starting Monday, May 24. The summer schedule is as follows:

Town Hall

1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany, NJ 07054 | Call: (973) 263-4262

Building Opens at 8:00 a.m.

Regular Office Hours

Mon – Thurs: 8:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

*Tax Collectors Window*

Mon – Thurs: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Department of Public Works

736 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany, NJ 07054 | Call (973) 263-7273 736 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany, NJ 07054 | Call (973) 263-7273 Regular Office Hours

Mon – Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. *Recycling Center*

Mon – Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.,

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Closed Sundays, May 29 & 31, July 3 & 5, and September 4 & 6

Department of Parks & Forestry

1 Knoll Drive, Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 | Call (973) 263-7254 1 Knoll Drive, Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 | Call (973) 263-7254 Regular Office Hours

Mon – Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Closed Weekends, May 31, July 5, and September 6

Parsippany Recreation Department

33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054 | Call (973) 263-7257 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054 | Call (973) 263-7257 Regular Office Hours

Mon – Thurs: 8:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Parsippany Police Athletic League

33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054 | Call (973) 335-0555 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054 | Call (973) 335-0555 Regular Office Hours

Mon – Thurs: 8:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fri: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. *Special Events*

PAL will be staffed as needed per the PAL program schedule

Parsippany Community Center

1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 | Call (973)263-7163 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 | Call (973)263-7163 *Building will remain closed to the public except by appointment until further notice*

Building Hours of Operation

Mon – Thurs: 8:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Comments

Comments