Support the Library with the Outdoor Bag Sale

PARSIPPANY — The Friends of the Parsippany Library are holding an Outdoor Bag Sale at the Main Branch Library at 449 Halsey Road, on Saturday, June 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Choose from hundreds of books to fill out your home library!. Fill a regular bag for $5.00

Fill a large bag for $10.00

(Bags will be provided on-site)

ALSO – Friends of the Library members get the added benefit of Buy One Bag, Get a Second Bag FREE.

This is a cash-only event. Masks are required by all guests attending the event.

For more information, call (973) 887-5150.

Comments

