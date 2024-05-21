Tuesday, May 21, 2024
BrightPath Learning Center Opens New Child Care Center

By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Monica Zollo, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Robert Peluso, Councilman Frank Neglia, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Secretary Raj Dichpally and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Ildiko Peluso and Buzz

PARSIPPANY — A new child care center has opened in Parsippany. It offers high-quality daycare, pre-kindergarten, and preschool programs to provide young children with an educational experience.

On Saturday, May 11, Parsippany officials officially welcomed BrightPath Learning Center to the township. The center operates at 70 Old Bloomfield Avenue.

BrightPath Early Learning and Child Care accepts children from six weeks to six years old, focusing on their cognitive, social, and physical development through structured activities and child-led play.

Monica Zollo, the center director, was inspired to join the childcare field after her daughter’s birth, which made her realize the critical role of early childcare in development.

“With caring educators, our program is designed to provide children with quality care in a warm and nurturing environment,” Zollo stated. “Combining that commitment with our holistic approach to meaningful learning opportunities, BrightPath gives every child the best start in life.”

BrightPath has numerous locations across North America, but this is its first center in New Jersey. It is part of the Busy Bees childcare network, which operates over 150 United States and Canada centers.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board Chairman Frank Cahill were among those who welcomed Zollo and the BrightPath bee mascot. The center also presented a check to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

“Quality childcare programs are essential for our entire community,” Barberio remarked. “They are lifelines for working families, enabling parents to set their children up for success in a very meaningful way.”

Cahill said, “BrightPath is deeply proud of its dedicated team of educators, who are passionately committed to crafting a personalized learning environment for children while maintaining the highest standards of curriculum excellence. Thank you for being a part of our community!”

BrightPath Early Learning and Child Care is located at 70 Old Bloomfield Avenue.

The child care center is licensed to care for 176 children. BrightPath offers financial assistance for families. You can take a virtual tour online or request an in-person tour. Their operating hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

