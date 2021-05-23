Memorial Day Ceremony Presented Online and Broadcast on TV

PARSIPPANY — Memorial Day is one of our nation’s most important commemorations, as we honor those brave men and women who have fallen in the service of our armed forces.

This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Township is once again recording a Memorial Day ceremony to be broadcast to the public on Monday, May 31.

With safety and social distancing a top priority of production, the Township is planning a beautiful ceremony that will match the in-person observances we’ve held for years.

We want to thank Video on the Go and Council President Mike dePierro for their help in the planning and execution of this endeavor.

We’ve all had to make sacrifices over the course of this pandemic, but here in Parsippany, we will not give up honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

Please tune in to Public Access Channel 21, Facebook, or YouTube on Memorial Day to be part of this important tradition. Live streams will begin at 10:00 a.m. online, and will run every hour on the hour on public access television.

Comments

Comments